Manitoba premier, Winnipeg mayor will meet to discuss possible remains in Prairie Green dump

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will meet with Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham on Thursday afternoon to discuss the landfill where police believe the remains of two women are located.

"This is obviously a horrific tragedy, and it has hit the very core, I think, of who we all are as Manitobans. It's devastating, what has happened to these families, and we can't let this go on," Stefanson said.

"I've asked the government departments to look into seeing what our role is, what we can do in this."

Stefanson, who spoke to reporters after her state of the province speech to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, wouldn't discuss the nature of that meeting or when any decisions will be made public.

The mayor and premier will hold a joint news conference at 4 p.m.

Gillingham said on Wednesday that the door is not closed to a possible police search of the landfill.

Police announced last week that 36-year-old Jeremy Skibicki, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Contois in May, is now charged with the deaths of three more women.

Skibicki was charged last week with first-degree murder in the deaths of of Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and a third woman, whom community members have named Buffalo Woman, because police do not know her identity.

Police believe Myran's and Harris's remains are at the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg, but said it's not feasible to search the dump.

Stefanson wouldn't call on the police to search for the bodies.

"I don't want to direct the police. That's their job, and I think they know best when it comes to how to deal with those situations," she said.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew said he thinks it's important to try to find the remains of the women.

"I take seriously technical considerations, feasibility, safety of people conducting a search, it has to be first and foremost. But when I look at ... a pair of grieving daughters, I look at grieving family members, I think it's important that we make the effort," he said in an interview after the state of the province speech.