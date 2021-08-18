Heather Stefanson says she'll run for leadership of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party

Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday she will run to become the next leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative party.

The MLA for Tuxedo announced her resignation from her duties as Manitoba's health minister and her intention to campaign to succeed Premier Brian Pallister as the party's leader.

"Over the last 18 months, I've heard from countless Manitobans who are looking for a different approach," Stefanson said at a news conference announcing her leadership bid on Wednesday.

"They're looking for someone who can heal our divisions and bring Manitobans together around a common vision that puts our families, our communities and our small businesses first."

Stefanson promised as party leader, she would do away with a controversial piece of legislation that would overhaul kindergarten to Grade 12 education in Manitoba.

A lawn sign in Winnipeg in opposition to Manitoba's Bill 64, the Education Modernization Act. Stefanson says if elected leader, she will move to scrap the controversial legislation. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Bill 64 would see locally elected school boards dissolved in favour of a central education authority, among other reforms.

"If [I'm] elected leader of our party, Bill 64 will be done," she said.

She also said she will run on a campaign of strengthening the health-care system and job creation, and with a focus on reconciliation and economic opportunities for Indigenous people.

Pallister announced earlier this month he intends to step down before the next election in 2023, but did not give a firm timeline on when he plans to do so.

Other possible contenders

Stefanson is the first person to officially declare a PC leadership run, but she could face a number of competitors in the race.

Last week, city council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James) confirmed he is considering a run to succeed Pallister.

"I welcome Minister Stefanson to the race and look forward to the community enthusiasm, broadening and renewal that only a robust contest and new leadership will bring," Gillingham said in an emailed statement to CBC News on Wednesday.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires also said last week she is considering a run.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover have also said they are considering leadership runs.