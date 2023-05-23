Manitoba premier will walk in 2023 Winnipeg Pride parade after skipping last year's

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson plans to walk in this year's Pride parade in Winnipeg after being banned from speaking at Winnipeg Pride events for not walking in last year's parade.

Stefanson confirmed she will walk in the Winnipeg Pride parade during a news conference Tuesday to announce the creation of a Gender Equity Manitoba (GEM) secretariat and funding for activities that support the LGBTQ community.

The parade is scheduled for June 4.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires, who is also the minister responsible for the newly created gender equity office, will speak at the rally beforehand.

Stefanson was banned from speaking at Pride events after she gave a speech at a rally before last year's Winnipeg Pride parade, then didn't walk in it — despite telling organizers she would.

At the time, Stefanson blamed scheduling conflicts and apologized for the mix-up.

"It was wrong and and we recognized that," Stefanson said Tuesday.

"I've been working very closely with the community since then to make sure that we get things back on track here in Manitoba."

Pride president Barry Karlenzig said his organizations has met with Stefanson and her caucus over the last year. Stefanson was not invited to speak at this year's rally but was invited to walk, he said.

"She and her caucus have accepted that and are working with us," he said.

"That sign of walking and showing solidarity is a step forward."

Recent vandalism

During the news conference, Stefanson also condemned recent vandalism at Riverbend Community School in Winnipeg, where a Pride flag was was stolen just days after several books that covered LGBTQ and Indigenous themes were taken from a teacher's classroom.

"Everyone should be entitled to the same freedom, human rights and dignity, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression," she said.

"Politicians from all sides should be able to come together and stand against hate."

She also repeated her stance on a delegation's call to remove LGBTQ sexual education resources and other books from Brandon school libraries, saying "we're past that as a society."

The new Gender Equity Manitoba (GEM) secretariat expands the mandate of Manitoba's status of women secretariat to also address issues that impact LGBTQ and gender diverse people in the province.

In addition to the expanded department, the province is creating a new grant program, with the first grant of $250,000 going to Pride Winnipeg to enable it to hire permanent staff.

That will help the organization develop year-round programming and create a Manitoba Pride Collective of over 20 Prides across the province, Karlenzig said.