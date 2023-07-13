Stefanson fires back at federal minister, calls his comments on landfill search inflammatory

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says a federal minister was reckless and inflammatory when he criticized the province Wednesday over its decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.

Premier Heather Stefanson said last week Manitoba won't support a search of the Prairie Green landfill in the rural municipality of Rosser for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who are believed to be the victims of a serial killer.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller criticized Manitoba Wednesday, calling that decision "heartless," but Stefanson responded Thursday with scathing remarks for the federal minister.

"Comments made in Halifax yesterday and today … on the Prairie Green Landfill situation are more than unfortunate. When judgment and sensitivity are required, he has chosen to inflame and distort," Stefanson said in a news release.

"What should not happen — must not happen — is the continuing politicization of this awful tragedy. This irresponsible approach can only compound the suffering of the families, inflame wider community issues and threaten matters already before the courts."

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, speaking in Halifax on Wednesday, called the Stefanson government's decision not to search Prairie Green landfill heartless. (Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs/Facebook)

Speaking in Halifax, Miller said Manitoba's decision has impaired the federal government's ability to help.

"The reaction that we've seen from our partner in Manitoba is one that makes any decision this summer logistically impossible," he said.

He also suggested the government's decision was callous.

Meanwhile on Thursday, members of the Assembly of First Nations passed a motion calling on Stefanson to reconsider the decision.

The motion, made at their annual general assembly in Halifax, also affirms AFN's support for "peaceful social actions" at Manitoba landfills and denounces any injunctions "from colonial courts that seek to remove these protesters."

The province's decision not to support a search of Prairie Green, seven months after police initially disclosed they believed the women's remains were in the landfill, has led to widespread anger among the families of the victims, including a blockade of the city-owned Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg.

Stefanson has stood by the province's decision not to fund a landfill search because she says it's too dangerous and may affect the court proceedings of the two women's accused killer, Jeremy Skibicki.

She reiterated in the news release that her government stands by the families, but won't pay for a search for their loved ones.