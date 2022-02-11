Manitoba premier calls for collaborative approach between governments on anti-restrictions protests

Manitoba's premier says a resolution to the protests against COVID-19 restrictions happening in the province must come from different levels of government working together.

But Heather Stefanson said most of the responsibility for dealing with protesters, particularly those blocking international border crossings in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, falls to the federal government.

"Some of these protests are taking [place] at the border as a result of something that the prime minister of our country implemented. It's not something that's unique to Manitoba," Stefanson said at a news conference Friday morning.

"But I haven't walked away from that…. I think this has to be a collaborative approach to this."

Stefanson said she's set up a time to speak with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Friday afternoon about the protests at the international border, including one at Manitoba's main crossing at Emerson, where all highway lanes were blocked Thursday morning.

Protesters there later started letting livestock and medical vehicles through.

She urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reach out to U.S. President Joe Biden on the issue as well.

Stefanson also announced a plan to ease public health restrictions during the update at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, where protesters have now been honking horns and slowing traffic outside for a full week.

But she said the government's plan to loosen the rules stems from what the province's infection and hospitalization data and modelling show, and insists she's not caving to protesters.

"Not at all. What I would say is that this has been ongoing," she said.

"We have been having these discussions for some time. We've been following the data…. So now it's time to, I think, safely move forward with the reduction of these restrictions."

It's also about "giving Manitobans more freedom in their lives" after many sacrificed so much over the last two years, she said.

Stefanson said she hasn't been in touch directly with the protesters outside the legislative building, though she did get a letter from them earlier this week and said she has not yet had time to respond.

"Obviously, we've been occupied with other things here: looking at modelling, looking at the data to ensure that we can safely put together a plan to safely reopen," she said.

"Having said that, I'm not saying that I would never meet with them. It's just … there's a lot of demands on all of our times."

A separate anti-restrictions protest outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School led the southern Manitoba school to initiate a hold-and-secure situation on Thursday and move to remote learning on Friday.

Stefanson said people have the right to peaceful protest in Canada, but asked protesters to respect the rights of the people affected by their demonstrations.

Overall, the premier said she thinks the protesters have made their point, but stopped short of calling on them to go home, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford and interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen have done.

Instead, Stefanson deferred to police to deal with them — unless the situation escalates and becomes dangerous.

"Every protest is different, and if something starts to escalate to a point where people are doing things unlawfully, then we need to step in, absolutely. And we will monitor that as it goes forward," she said.