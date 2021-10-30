Heather Stefanson's campaign donor list a who's who of Winnipeg's business elite

Some of Winnipeg's business elite were among the biggest financial backers of Heather Stefanson's bid to become Manitoba's premier.

On Monday, Stefanson's leadership campaign filed its financial paperwork with Elections Manitoba.

It shows a who's who of Winnipeg's establishment supporting the leadership run of the PC's establishment candidate, who raised $576,625 in her successful campaign to lead the Progressive Conservative party and, in turn, become premier.

Her donors include Winnipeg Jets executive chairman Mark Chipman, Asper Foundation president Gail Asper, former Winnipeg mayor Sam Katz, Richardson Financial Group CEO Sandy Riley and Buhler Industries founder John Buhler.

All of those individuals donated the maximum individual amount of $3,000, except for Katz, who offered $250.

Stefanson, a veteran MLA representing the posh Tuxedo constituency, narrowly beat Shelly Glover last October to win the party's nomination. Glover challenged the results in court, alleging voting problems, but she lost.

Favoured by top party backers

From the start of the nomination race, Stefanson was seen as the favourite of the party establishment. It was backed up by the endorsements she collected from nearly every sitting Tory MLA, and, it appears, by the list of donors and well-to-do people on it, ranging from developers to entrepreneurs.

Some other notable donors include several members of the Richardson, Borger and Shindleman families — all prominent in Winnipeg business — New Flyer president Paul Soubry and Shelter Corporation's Arni Thorsteinson.

Altogether, Stefanson's campaign spent nearly $562,000, which included a spend of $120,000 on salaries and honorariums, $97,000 in advertising and almost $85,000 toward polling.

She was left with a surplus of nearly $15,000.