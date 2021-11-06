Stefanson, Trudeau discuss health care, Indigenous reconciliation in 1st conversation

Newly appointed Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson had her first conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since being sworn into office.

The two leaders spoke over the phone Friday, discussing a range of shared issues and committing to collaborate.

In separate news releases following the conversation, they said they spoke about ways to improve health care and promote economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed how to advance reconciliation with Indigenous people, address labour shortages through immigration and build infrastructure as means of stimulating economic growth.

Stefanson pressed the prime minister to increase the Canada Health Transfer to the provinces to address backlogs in medical procedures caused by the pandemic, and increase intensive care unit capacity, the province said in its statement.

She also expressed willingness to work with federal and First Nations governments on issues related to housing and clean drinking water on reserves.

Stefanson also said her government would work with federal officials to increase the capacity of the provincial nominee program, which matches immigrants to specific jobs in Manitoba.

Stefanson's predecessor, Brian Pallister, had frequent disagreements with various policies of Trudeau's government, including its plan to put a tax on carbon dioxide emissions, cannabis legalization, and health-care funding.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau said he and the Manitoba premier "reiterated their commitment to a strong relationship between both governments."