Cabinet shuffle may be coming as Manitoba MLAs bow out ahead of next election, premier suggests

Manitoba's premier signalled change may be coming for her inner circle after several members of the Progressive Conservative caucus have announced they won't run in the next election, although she insisted she's "excited" about the future of the party.

Although she didn't say explicitly there would be a cabinet shuffle this week, Premier Heather Stefanson said Monday she "will be making changes."

That comes after 11 of the 36 Tory MLAs who were in the caucus as of a year ago have either resigned, or said recently they don't plan to run in this year's provincial election, which must be held on or before Oct. 3.

Among those 11 were five cabinet members.

Stefanson wished those members of legislature well and thanked them for their service, but suggested there may still be more who won't run for re-election this year.

"Many people took the holidays to make decisions with their families, and I think we've seen the bulk of those that are coming forward," she said following a Travel Manitoba news conference on Monday.

Most recently, Labour Minister Reg Helwer said Friday that he won't run in the election slated for this fall.

Another cabinet member — Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere minister — said last week he doesn't plan to run again, as did Speaker Myrna Driedger and backbencher Cathy Cox.

Deputy premier Cliff Cullen said late last month he won't run again. That followed similar announcements from Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, as well as backbenchers Ralph Eichler, Blaine Pedersen, Dennis Smook and Ian Wishart.

The exodus began last June, when Scott Fielding, who was then serving as the minister responsible for Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, resigned his seat. He was replaced by former city councillor Kevin Klein in a tightly contested byelection last month.

While several Tory MLAs have indicated they do plan to run again, three have yet to declare their intentions: Shannon Martin (McPhillips), Brad Michaleski (Dauphin) and Rick Wowchuk (Swan River).

Despite the number of MLAs stepping down, Stefanson said Monday she's optimistic about what she described as an influx of newcomers looking to run under the PC banner in the coming election.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our party and our province to rejuvenate and look towards the future. I think it's so exciting — we have so many people who are coming forward who are excited to run for our party."