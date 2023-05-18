Stefanson doesn't like book bans, but won't interfere as Manitoba school division considers one

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson doesn't support banning LGBTQ content from school libraries, but it doesn't mean her government will meddle in the affairs of a school board considering such a proposal.

After speaking at a chamber luncheon in Brandon, about 215 kilometres west of Winnipeg, the premier was asked about a recent school division meeting in which trustees heard a delegation request that some books with LGBTQ subject matter be removed.

"I don't like bans of things of this nature. I don't think we do. We're past that. I hope we don't go back to trying to control those things," Stefanson said Thursday.

Despite her personal stance, the premier said her government will respect the autonomy of school divisions. Her Progressive Conservative government abandoned plans in 2021 that would have eliminated English-language school divisions, after an outcry from members of the public who said school divisions provided a local voice.

"I went everywhere in this province, heard loud and clear that there was a want and a desire for local autonomy, and that's exactly what is taking place," Stefanson said.

The Progressive Conservative government has been dogged in question period this week by political parties demanding it unequivocally condemns a potential ban.

A delegation has asked for children's sex education books, such as these ones, to be removed from library shelves in the Brandon School Division. (CBC)

At a Brandon School Division board meeting on May 8, Lorraine Hackenschmidt, a grandmother and former school trustee, called for the removal of children's sexual education books and LGBTQ-related content.

"We must protect our children from sexual grooming and pedophilia. The sexualization agenda is robbing children of their innocence," she said.

Hackenschmidt also asked for any books that "caused our kids to question whether they are in the wrong body" be removed. "They are certainly not in the wrong body," she said. "They are fearfully and wonderfully made."

After her presentation, one trustee, Breeanna Sieklicki, praised the "courage" of Hackenshmidt and the dozens who attended the meeting with her, encouraging them to return to the next meeting as a show of support.

No trustees have revealed their stance on the matter so far, but the board is expected to respond to Hackenshmidt's proposal at its next meeting on May 23.

Since then, a rally in support of the LGBTQ community was held in Brandon on Wednesday, while the Tories have been continually pressed on the issue.

A rally in support of keeping LGBTQ and sexual education books in libraries was held on Wednesday in Brandon, Man. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Asked to condemn the potential book-banning, PC MLAs, including the premier, have said they support inclusivity, but also the autonomy of school divisions to decide which books are allowed.

The party has also stressed that no book ban currently exists.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said it is clear by now that Stefanson won't take action, if a ban materializes.

"At this point after being asked about it for a week it's clear that this is the premier's strategy. This doesn't align with the values of Manitobans who want clear leadership to support 2SLGBTQ+ Manitobans," Kinew said in a statement.

Discussed in class

In Brandon, the talk of a delegation asking for a book ban is being heard among students.

Amber Dixon said her youngest son, who's in Grade 5 in the school division, brought it up.

"I said, 'But you still love your cousins who are gay and your friends and family who are lesbians?' And he's like, 'I don't care if they like boys or girls.' We should all think like the 11 year olds in the world," she said.

Brandon resident Isioma West said for her it's not about what books are on the shelves but that parents play a role in their children's education. And when her son is old enough to go to school, she plans to do just that.

"He can read what he wants as long as he's reading." she said. "If he has questions about what he's reading, I'll answer them."