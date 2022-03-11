Winnipeg police search for 2nd suspect in February homicide
Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy was found dead in apartment building on Furby Street
Police are looking for a 34-year-old Winnipeg woman in connection with the killing of another woman in early February.
Leah Carol Clifton is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.
Police found the body of Winnipeg woman Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26, in an apartment building on Furby Street near Ellice Avenue in early February.
Amos Joe Kematch, 27, of Winnipeg was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with second-degree murder in the woman's death.
Clifton is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 140 to 150 lbs. with a medium build.
Police said not to approach Clifton.
Anyone with information about where she is can call 911. Any other information can be reported to Winnipeg police investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).
Corrections
- A photo caption in an earlier version of this story indicated Leah Clifton is 36 years old. In fact, she is 34.Mar 10, 2022 6:42 PM CT