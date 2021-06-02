Southern Manitoba roasts under heat warnings, with temperatures forecast to push past 30 C

You'll want to seek out some shade for the rest of this week if you live pretty much anywhere in southern Manitoba.

Heat warnings have been issued for most of the region, while the rest is under a special weather statement that says heat warnings are imminent.

So yeah, it's hot. And those scorching temperatures will last through the weekend, Environment Canada forecasts.

Daytime highs will peak in the low to mid-30s and there's not a lot of relief once the sun sets. Overnight lows will still be in the mid- to high teens.

The normal high for this time of year is 22 C with a low around 9 C.

The hottest air is expected to move off Saturday but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal into early next week, around 28 C and 29 C.

While some will welcome the summer-like swelter, there are those for whom the temperatures will be a concern.

Older adults, people with chronic illness and people living alone have a particularly high risk for heat illness, especially if they are living in an urban area or do not have air conditioning, Environment Canada warns.

Others at greater risk include infants and young children, and people who work or exercise in the heat.

The weather agency urges people to take care of themselves and others, and encourages people to check in regularly with vulnerable or socially isolated community members, friends and family.

The areas in red are under a heat warning and those in grey are under a special weather statement that says heat warnings could be imminent. (Environment Canada)

"Contact people by phone where possible to reduce face-to-face interactions, which will help control the spread of COVID-19," Environment Canada says.

Also, never leave people or pets alone in a parked vehicle or direct sunlight.

For more information on heat and your health, visit Manitoba Health or call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

