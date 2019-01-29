Should Winnipeg get more heated bus shelters?

Winnipeg's mayor says he still wants to install dozens of new heated bus shelters— but transit advocates say the focus should be on improving service, so people aren't left waiting in shelters in the first place.

Mayor Brian Bowman vowed during the last election to use $4.1 million set aside to replace a roof at Winnipeg Transit's garage to instead build new heated bus shelters.

"The commitment I made was 55 heated transit shelters over the next four years. And it's absolutely something that I feel is needed," Bowman said Monday.

"I'm going to be working with my council colleagues to ensure that the funding is there, and we start building additional heated shelters."

"It's a cold weather city we know on days like today. If you're waiting for a bus, it is brutal in this weather. And so anything we can do to minimize the effects on transit riders while they're waiting for their buses, the better." he said.

About 14 per cent of Winnipeg Transit shelters are currently heated: that's 121 of the city's 842 bus shelters.

"While the heaters aren't powerful enough to fully heat the shelters like a home furnace would, they aim to take the edge off the cold for our passengers," city spokesperson Alissa Clark wrote in an email to CBC News.

Focus on frequency, not more shelters

Those who are advocating for improved transit in Winnipeg say money would be better spent on bus service rather than bus shelters.

"When you're improving bus shelters, what you're essentially saying is: your bus isn't coming for awhile," said Joseph Kornelsen, chair of Functional Transit Winnipeg.

"What riders really need and want is more frequent service," he said.

Kornelsen said improving bus frequency and predictability would help.

"When it comes to safety for riders, a lot of times it can feel very unsafe when it's very cold outside, you're waiting at a bus stop, and you don't know when your bus is coming," Kornelson said. "You want to be able to get on a moving bus as soon as possible."

Kornelsen is concerned that money would be taken from repairs to the bus garage.

"It starts to feel a little bit like its cannibalising our transit system, when you can't complete one project that's needed in order to accomplish a different project that is also needed," he said.

Transit riders want more service, cheaper fairs

Transit rider Sharon Muldrew said while heated shelters would be nice, she thinks the most important transit improvement is making sure it's affordable.

"Today is a cold day, so part of me is going, 'yeah great!' But for me, the priority with transit should always be making transit as accessible as possible, so if it means making tickets more expensive, I don't think it should be a priority," she said.

The City of Winnipeg said there are a total of 842 shelters, 121 of which are heated. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Elysse Paterson, who takes the bus every day, said she wants improvements to her route.

"[I'd like] more frequent buses, because I'll miss a bus, and I'm standing in the cold for 30 more minutes trying to get on another bus," Paterson said.

But Paterson welcomes the idea of a warmer commute: she said three of four stops along her route don't have shelter.

"Even the heated shelters aren't really that heated. Some of them are turned off," she said.

"There's a lot of stops that I'm at, where I have to just stand in the cold instead of having a shelter."