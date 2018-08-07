Try to stay cool: Winnipeggers invited into civic facilities to beat sizzling heat

A forecast that calls for a week of 30 C temperatures — or hotter — has prompted the City of Winnipeg to throw open the doors to civic facilities where the public can find some cool respite.

Many locations in southern Manitoba will experience a multi-day stretch of extreme heat this week, with daytime highs of 30 C or hotter and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. The hottest temperatures will occur on Friday and Saturday, with highs soaring into the mid-30s.

During regular operating hours, a number of Winnipeg facilities will be made available to act as "cooling areas" where people can duck out of the sun and get access to drinking water.

They include:

Leisure Centres

All leisure centre locations and hours are available by contacting 311 or visiting City of Winnipeg — Leisure Centres.

Libraries

All library locations and hours are available by contacting 311 or visiting City of Winnipeg — Library Locations and Hours.

Pools and Spray Pads

The city offers a variety of indoor and outdoor swimming options, as well as spray pads and wading pools. Locations and hours are available by contacting 311 or visiting:

Fire risk

When temperatures get that high, people tend to seek relief by plugging in fans, portable air conditioners and whatever else offers relief.

The city urges caution and reminds people not to overload electrical circuits, which can create a fire risk.

"Use dedicated circuits and plug the unit directly into a receptacle without the use of extension cords," a news release from the city says.

Residents are also reminded to never leave people or pets unattended in parked vehicles even for a few minutes, as temperatures can rise quickly and create a dangerous environment.

Please ensure pets have adequate access to water and cooler areas, including shaded or indoor areas, the city says.

Also, be sure to check on seniors and other vulnerable people, particularly those who may be isolated from friends and family and may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses during extreme temperatures.