'People are struggling': Sweltering summer putting strain on homeless shelters

Rising temperatures, multiple heat waves and little relief from the sun has led to a scorching hot summer in Winnipeg, but no one in the city has been more affected than the homeless population.

"It's really challenging," said Luke Thiessen, communication manager at Siloam Mission. "It's challenging for people's physical health, for people's mental health and overall you get a feeling that people are struggling."

With much of southern Manitoba under an Environment Canada heat warning heading into a long weekend, the scorching temperatures are taking a toll at Siloam and other shelters in Winnipeg's downtown core.

Extreme heat can lead to swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and cause existing medical conditions to worsen.

Heat warnings are issued in southern Manitoba when temperatures hit highs of 32 C or above for two consecutive days, with lows at 16 C or above, or when the humidex hits 38 or higher for two consecutive days.

"I think we've all been surprised at some of the heat waves this year. It's been really remarkable and it puts a strain on a lot of things," said Thiessen. "Sometimes you just get a couple of really hot days and you come out the other side pretty exhausted."

Earlier this summer, the province confirmed that two people died due to heat-related issues. The victims' ages and places of residence have not been released.

The summer weather has led to Siloam Mission taking a different approach. Thiessen said the drop-in centre is open at all times for those wanting to seek relief from heat exposure.

"We don't close our drop-in in the middle of the afternoon … we make sure we're just making it work that people can stay in if they need to."

Along with sunscreen, Thiessen said shelter visitors are often in need of underwear and hats to help keep them cool.

Siloam is trying to mitigate potential heat-related illnesses by starting to push education about risks of heat exposure to their clients.

"We try to do some education with our community about how to stay safe and healthy. We've got posters up around our building … [which highlight] the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion," said Thiessen.

One of the signs at Siloam Mission posted near the entrance of the drop-in to help educate their clients about potential heat-related risks. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

Siloam and the other shelters in the area have created posters to ensure that people on the streets are armed with information and can help one another out, if need be.

The posters speak to a larger collaborative effort between shelters in downtown Winnipeg, which are all trying work together to ensure resources are available and people have places to stay.

"I think it's hugely important for all of the agencies to be on the same page, especially as we all serve many of the same community and many of the same needs," Thiessen said. "For us, it's been really important and beneficial to be in conversation with them [and] to be sharing resources."

Winnipeggers are advised to look out for the city's homeless population during the heat, and to call 911 if you see someone in heat-related distress.