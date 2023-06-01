Another round of heat warnings issued for Winnipeg, much of southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Winnipeg and several communities in southern Manitoba as the region continues to experience a period of hot and humid weather.

Daytime highs are expected to climb above 30 C over the next few days, which could feel more like 38 C in some areas with the humidity, the weather agency says.

Heat warnings have been issued for much of southern Manitoba. High temperatures are expected to last for at least three days. (John Sauder/CBC)

Overnight lows are expected to be above 20 C.

A return to more seasonal temperatures is expected early next week, Environment Canada says.

The normal high and low for this time of year is 22 C and 8 C.

It's the second time in a week that the weather agency has issued heat warnings for southern Manitoba.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the warnings were in effect for the following communities:

City Of Winnipeg.

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.

Portage La Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls.

Whiteshell - Lac Du Bonnet - Pinawa.

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.

Ste. Rose - Mccreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.

Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Manitoba when the forecast high temperature is at or above 32 C and the overnight low at or above 16 C for at least two days.