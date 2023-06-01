Another round of heat warnings issued for Winnipeg, much of southern Manitoba
Temperatures could feel as high as 38 with the humidity: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Winnipeg and several communities in southern Manitoba as the region continues to experience a period of hot and humid weather.
Daytime highs are expected to climb above 30 C over the next few days, which could feel more like 38 C in some areas with the humidity, the weather agency says.
Overnight lows are expected to be above 20 C.
A return to more seasonal temperatures is expected early next week, Environment Canada says.
The normal high and low for this time of year is 22 C and 8 C.
It's the second time in a week that the weather agency has issued heat warnings for southern Manitoba.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the warnings were in effect for the following communities:
- City Of Winnipeg.
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.
- Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.
- Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.
- Portage La Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.
- Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.
- Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls.
- Whiteshell - Lac Du Bonnet - Pinawa.
- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.
- Ste. Rose - Mccreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.
- Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.
- Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki.
Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Manitoba when the forecast high temperature is at or above 32 C and the overnight low at or above 16 C for at least two days.