Heat cranks back up in Manitoba as temperatures soar

The summer of heat waves continues in Manitoba as temperatures are set to soar once again.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for some areas in the western part of the province as a hot air mass spreads into Manitoba from Saskatchewan.

For the next couple of days, the daytime highs will be surpass 30 C with humidex values making it feel like 40.

The heat warning is in place for the southwest corner of the province, from Elkhorn south to the U.S. border, and from the Saskatchewan border east to Brandon and Boissevain.

But it also creeps into the province much further north as well, impacting The Pas and Moose Lake.

A cooler air mass is expected to move in by Saturday, ending the heat warning even though temperatures will still be around 29 C.

More seasonal daytime highs are expected for Sunday and Monday before the mercury rises once again to 30 C and beyond by the middle of the week.

Winnipeg isn't part of the heat warning but the temperatures are still expected to hit 30 C on Thursday, 33 C on Friday and another 30 C on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.