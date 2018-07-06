Torrid forecast sparks heat warning in western Manitoba

Manitobans need to prepare for blistering temperatures this weekend: Environment Canada is forecasting 30-degree conditions today, Saturday and Sunday.

The weather agency issued a heat warning Friday morning for much of western Manitoba. People are encouraged to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the heat inside cooled buildings.

In Winnipeg, the scorching heat will peak Saturday with a high of 35 C. It will feel like 45 C with the humidex. A 30 per cent chance of showers is forecast for the late afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Heat warnings, in red, have been issued for much of western Manitoba. (Environment Canada)

Today, the temperature will reach a high of 30 C with the humidex pegged at 34 C.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival, underway this weekend at Birds Hill Park, is feeling the heat.

Organizers have tasked their 900 volunteers to keep an eye out for people in distress.

Paul LaPorte, production and wellness co-ordinator at the annual musical festival, says first-aid teams will comprise doctors, nurses and paramedics ready to act.

Folk Fest on high alert

Festival-goers themselves will look after each other: "It's more of a, 'Hey buddy, why don't we go get some water together and hang out and enjoy the show.'"

People can also seek refuge under trees, cool down at the outdoor showers or drink from the water taps on site, LaPorte says.

CAA Manitoba is warning motorists to ensure their vehicle's battery is in top condition.

"Many people don't realize that heat can take a bigger toll on your car battery than the chill of winter," Erika Miller, public and media relations specialist for the insurer, said in a media release. She encourages battery testing for units that are three to five years old.

The Friday heat warning is under effect for various communities, including the following: