Heat warnings issued for much of southern Manitoba as temperatures soar

Southern Manitoba is entering a stretch of sizzling temperatures expected to reach 30 C or higher — possibly as hot as 34 C — over the next several days.
Southern Manitoba is entering a stretch of sizzling temperatures expected to reach 30 C or higher — possibly as hot as 34 C — over the next several days.
That forecast comes with a heat warning from Environment Canada
High temperatures in Winnipeg, Brandon, parts of the Interlake and Red River Valley are expected to be close to 32 C on Friday. Even the overnight lows are expected to be warm.
The normal high and low for this time of year is 22 C and 8 C.
People in areas covered by the heat warning are urged to watch for the symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat and extreme thirst.
Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.
