Heat warnings issued for much of southern Manitoba as temperatures soar

Southern Manitoba is entering a stretch of sizzling temperatures expected to reach 30 C or higher — possibly as hot as 34 C — over the next several days.

A bright sun shines in the blue sky above a city skyline.
Daytime highs around 32 C and warm overnight lows are expected Friday and Friday night in the Red River Valley. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

That forecast comes with a heat warning from Environment Canada 

High temperatures in Winnipeg, Brandon, parts of the Interlake and Red River Valley are expected to be close to 32 C on Friday. Even the overnight lows are expected to be warm.

The normal high and low for this time of year is 22 C and 8 C.

A map of southern Manitoba shows some areas highlighted in red.
The area covered in red is under the Environment Canada heat warning. (Environment Canada)

People in areas covered by the heat warning are urged to watch for the symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat and extreme thirst.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

