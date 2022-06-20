Heat warnings continue in southeastern Manitoba

The recent round of extremely hot weather continues Monday with heat warnings issued for parts of southeastern Manitoba.

Temperatures are expected to rise to near 30 degrees.

The warnings include:

Whiteshell-Lac du Bonnet-Pinawa.

Steinbach-St. Adolphe-Emerson-Vita-Richer.

Sprague-Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Temperatures will cool down Monday evening, with overnight lows in the mid-to-high teens overnight.

This comes a day after parts of southern Manitoba experienced record-breaking heat on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-30s and high humidity.

Environment Canada warns people to take precautions to ensure they don't suffer the negative health effects of extreme heat by staying out of direct sunlight, drinking plenty of water and ensuring they spend time in cool places.

People may experience heat illness. Signs include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.