Heat warnings continue in northern Manitoba

Parts of northern Manitoba are again under heat warnings Thursday as highs near 30 C or higher are expected.

Areas in red are under heat warnings. (Environment Canada)

It's the third day in a row Flin Flon, The Pas and surrounding areas have received forecast highs in the 30 C, and the second day in a row for Thompson, Lynn Lake, Norway House, Nelson House, Leaf Rapids, Cross Lake and nearby communities.

The heat warnings have now been extended south of those spots and now includes Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Environment Canada advises people to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest times of day.

