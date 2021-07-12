Heat warnings continue in southern Manitoba, air quality alerts issued for central areas

A pocket of heat warnings covers part of southern Manitoba as the summer of 2021 continues to sizzle.

Meanwhile, the central part of the province is under several air quality warnings due to forest fire smoke blowing in from northern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario and giving an orange tint to the sky.

"It's two different sources, but the net result is the same thing. It's kind of orange and and at times you can smell it," said Dave Carlsen, a meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

South to southwest winds are likely to keep the Ontario smoke over the easternmost parts of central Manitoba at least through Monday evening, according to the weather agency's alert.

The smoke Saskatchewan is expected to remain in place for the next day or two.

Those conditions can cause otherwise healthy people to experience sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose, Environment Canada says in its alert.

The smoke could be seen and smelled as far south as Brandon on Monday morning but there are no air quality issues there, Carlsen said.

The weather forecast also has a chance of rain, even a risk of a thunderstorm, through the morning in Brandon, so the smoke should be diluted enough that it won't become an issue, he said.

"That said, we do monitor it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So if things should change for the worse, we will issue an air quality advisory."

The situation should be much the same for Winnipeg, which is looking at thunderstorm possibilities in the afternoon, Carlsen said.

Despite the rain and the related clouds, the mercury in southern Manitoba is still soaring. Temperatures around 29 C are expected on Monday and in many areas, that could be the coolest day of the week.

The forecast daily highs range from 29 C to 36 C for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Heat warnings are in place all around Winnipeg for Monday but the city is not yet included, even though its outlook is just as hot.

The current warnings include the Portage la Prairie-Headingley area west of Winnipeg, the Morden-Winkler-Morris region to the south and southwest, as well as the Steinbach-St. Adolphe-Emerson-Richer areas to the south and southeast.

Feeling the heat

As of Sunday, Winnipeg has recorded 16 days with temperatures of 30 C or higher since May 17, when the high was 31.8 C, according to Rob Paola, a retired Environment Canada meteorologist who runs the popular website and Twitter account @robsobs.

On average, Winnipeg sees 13 days a year when temperatures reach or surpass 30 C, he said.

In addition to the one day in May that hit that mark, there were nine in June and so far there have been six in July with plenty more expected.

The city recorded 20 such days last year while the record is 35 days in 1988, Paola said.

People in affected areas are encouraged to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Steps people can take include planning outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, staying out of direct sunlight and drinking plenty of water.