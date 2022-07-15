High heat, humidity expected across much of Manitoba this weekend

Take care of yourself and others as temperatures rise to above-normal levels Friday and over the weekend, Manitoba Health officials are warning.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings Friday for most of southern and central Manitoba (with the exception of some areas along the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg the southeast).

Parts of northern Manitoba are also under heat warnings.

Daily highs are expected in the 30 to 35 C range, with temperatures remaining in the mid- to high-teens overnight, the weather agency says. Humidity will also be a concern in southern Manitoba, where humidex values are forecast to approach 40.

Everyone is at risk from the effects of heat, according to Manitoba Health. People can die from extended exposure to heat if their body temperature rises above 40 C.

Those at higher risk of heat illness include older people, those with chronic illness, people who live alone, and especially those living in urban areas without air conditioning.

Manitoba Health advises checking in regularly with relatives, friends and neighbours who may be vulnerable or isolated community members.

Infants, young children, and people working in the heat are also at higher risk.

Health officials also advise precautions like drinking lots of water, avoiding long sun exposure, planning activities during cooler times of the day and wearing heat-appropriate clothing.

Shopping malls, libraries, community centres and places of worship may be available for those seeking a break from the heat.

People are also reminded not to leave pets or people in a parked car.

Signs of heat illness include:

Headache.

Red, hot and dry skin.

Dizziness.

Confusion.

Nausea.

Rapid, weak pulse.

Complete or partial loss of consciousness.

Someone who loses consciousness, seems confused, or feels dry and hot may be suffering heatstroke.

If that happens, call 911, take the person to a shaded or cool place, and cool their skin down with water or a fan, Manitoba Health advises.