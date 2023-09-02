Heat warning in effect for City of Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Winnipeg Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures in the mid-thirties were reported in parts of the province's south, Environment Canada said in an alert.

The "unseasonably" hot air will likely continue Sunday, with temperatures in the low thirties. A cold front is expected to end the heat late Sunday.

People in Winnipeg are reminded to watch for the effects of heat illness and heat stroke, Environment Canada says.

