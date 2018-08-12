Ride the wave: Heat warning continues for southern Manitoba Sunday

The heat wave is forecast to continue Sunday in the southern half of Manitoba.

Heat warnings and special weather statements remain in effect throughout southern Manitoba.

Temperatures are expect to reach the mid to high thirties by this afternoon, Environment Canada said.

A high of 38 C is forecast for both Winnipeg and Brandon on Sunday.

On top of this, a brisk south wind will bring more humid air into the province, making it feel closer to 40 with the humidex.

But fear not — a cold front from northern Manitoba is forecast to bring cooler temperatures by Monday.

Air quality warnings due to smoke drifting in from forest fires in B.C. and Alberta also remain in effect Sunday for the southern half of Manitoba.

To beat the heat, the City of Winnipeg is inviting residents to cool off in one of its many facilities, including its leisure centres, libraries, pools, and spray pads.

Records broken

Yesterday's heat shattered records in some parts of Manitoba for this time of the year: