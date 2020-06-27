Severe thunderstorms possible in parts of province as heat presses on

Some severe weather was brewing late Saturday in parts of the province and a heat warning remains in effect for most of southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, as humidex values are expected to reach a high of 38.

Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the "hot, hot temperatures" are expected to continue well into the upcoming week.

"We're expecting a stagnant blocking pattern to sit over Manitoba and bring warm, moist air up from the south and persist for quite a long time," she said.

Southerly winds will push hot, humid weather into the province Saturday, with daytime highs climbing into the low 30s and overnight lows rising into the upper teens or low 20s, Environment Canada said in a statement.

The heat is expected to be compounded by humid conditions next week which will increase humidex values into the upper 30s, though the hot weather will begin to break through the second half of next week.

Expect heat warnings on the weekend and into next week.

On Sunday, there could be some reprieve as southwestern Manitoba gets a strong cold front, producing a sharp temperature change from highs in the low 30s (to its east) to highs in the mid-20s (to its west). There's a chance that cold front will slide east of Brandon and the Turtle Mountains, which could give those areas some relief from the heat.

For most regions in the heat warning area, daytime highs may dip a few degrees on Monday into the upper 20s, but will climb back into the low 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows aren't expected to be impacted.

The following regions are included in the heat warning:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Heat Warning in effect for the area shaded in RED.

Severe thunderstorms brewing in some parts

Hoffman also cautioned of the possibility for severe thunderstorms to develop late Saturday and overnight Sunday.

As of 9:24 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was in place for southwestern areas in Manitoba along the provincial border, and could continue to shift like this for the coming days.

In those areas, conditions were favourable for the development of storms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

Regions marked in yellow have a thunderstorm watch in effect, while regions marked in red have either a thunderstorm warning or a heat warning in place. (Environment Canada)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for these regions:

City of Brandon.

Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress, including Treesbank.

Municipality of Norfolk Treherne.

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including Neepawa and Carberry.

Municipality of North Norfolk, including MacGregor, Sidney and Austin.

Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa, including Carroll.

RM of Cornwallis, west of Shilo, including Chater.

RM of Elton, including Forrest.

RM of Victoria, including Holland and Cypress River.

Jackhead Reserve.

Moose Creek Provincial Forest Pine Dock and Matheson Island.

Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, including Arborg, Hnausa and Hecla.

Peguis First Nation and Fisher River First Nation.

RM of Fisher, including Poplarfield.

RM of Grahamdale, including Gypsumville, Moosehorn and Camper.

RM of West Interlake, including Eriksdale and Ashern.

Cartwright-Roblin Mun. incl. Mather

Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain.

Municipality of Lorne, including Notre Dame and Swan Lake.

Municipality of Louise, including Pilot Mound and Crystal City.

Municipality of Pembina, including Manitou, La Rivière and Snowflake.

RM of Argyle, including Baldur, Glenora and Greenway.

RM of Prairie Lakes, including Margaret, Ninette and Belmont.

Cross Lake and Jenpeg.

Highway 6 between Little Limestone Lake and Ponton.

Molson Lake and Bear Lake.

Norway House.

Wabowden.

Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, including Arden and Tenby.

Municipality of McCreary, including Norgate.

Municipality of Ste. Rose, including Laurier.

Municipality of WestLake-Gladstone, including Plumas and Langruth.

RM of Alonsa, including Ebb and Flow First Nation and Sandy Bay First Nation.

Staying safe in the heat

Risks of heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults and people who have chronic illnesses or who are working or exercising outside, Environment Canada said.

"Certainly keep in mind that strenuous activity should be limited during the peak heat hours," she said. If people go to indoor public spaces to cool off, she said they need to remember to follow health orders.

"Social distancing is important at all places, public indoors and also outdoors," she said.

The heat warning includes Brandon, Man., which is expected to reach a high of 34C on Saturday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

It's important to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place when outside. Check on older family, friends and neighbours, and make sure they are cool and drinking water, the weather service said. Keep your home cool if you can, and block the sun by closing curtains or blinds.

Seek a cool place, such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or an air-conditioned spot like a public building. Watch for symptoms of heat-related illness, including dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing or heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.