Two dead due to heat-related issues, province says

Two people died on the weekend from causes related to Southern Manitoba's recent heat wave.

The deaths were confirmed Monday by Dr. Denise Koh, the emergency preparedness and response medical officer of health for the province.

The province is working with the chief medical examiner to confirm the causes of death, and to confirm any drug use, a provincial spokesperson said in an email.

The victims' ages and places of residence are not known at this time.

"Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living is aware of two deaths over the weekend related to hyperthermia —an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the heat-regulating systems of the body to deal with the heat load from a combination of metabolic heat, environmental factors, and clothing requirements," the provincial spokesperson wrote in an email.

Environment Canada issued an extreme heat warning Monday for most of Southern Manitoba.

The warnings are typically issued when two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32 C or warmer and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to stay at or above 16 C.

"Manitobans are reminded to be diligent during extreme heat. Be aware of the temperature and be prepared, stay hydrated, stay cool and keep out of the sun," the provincial spokesperson wrote.

Humidex values will reach 38 in parts of southern Manitoba Monday, Environment Canada meteorologists warned, but the values are expected to drop overnight after a cold front tracks through the area.

Heat warnings over most of Southern Manitoba

Environment Canada issued warnings stretching from the U.S. border near Morden all the way up to the Rural Municipality of Alexander and Nopiming Provincial Park along the Manitoba-Ontario border. It also included the City of Winnipeg.

Koh is advising Manitobans to be cautious, and make sure that they're ready to beat the heat when they step outside.

"It's important to know the forecast and prepare, that would mean wearing light coloured clothing, sunscreen as well as a wide-brimmed hat," Koh said.

"It does effect everyone, but there's certain people that are in a more vulnerable or higher risk group," Koh said.

Areas in red are under a heat warning from Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

What to watch for

Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.



Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water



Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.



Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.



Keep your house cool. Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds.