Another heat warning issued for south, east central Manitoba

More hot and humid weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week for parts of Manitoba, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued another heat warning for southern Manitoba and parts of east central Manitoba.

It says the humidity could make it feel like 38 C for the next two days.

Manitobans will likely get a break from the heat by the end of this weekend, as slightly cooler temperatures are expected early next week, Environment Canada says.

Heat warnings are issued in southern Manitoba when temperatures hit highs of 32 C or above for two consecutive days, with lows at 16 C or above, or when the humidex hits 38 or higher.

Environment Canada has issued another heating warning for a large swath of southern and east central Manitoba for the rest of the week. (Environment Canada )

People should watch for signs of heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, fatigue, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions, the weather agency says.

More serious symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion include: dizziness and fainting, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

