More heat warnings issued for a huge chunk of Manitoba

Unusually high temperatures and humidity in Manitoba have spurred a heat warning across a huge area of the province — and the warm weather isn't likely to let up for days.

Environment Canada issued the warning Monday afternoon, cautioning people as far north as Snow Lake and all the way south to the U.S. border that humidex values reaching 38 are expected for the next three days.

The warning includes the city of Winnipeg and most of southern Manitoba, as well as a section of the northern part of the province — though an area of central and eastern Manitoba has been spared.

The heat warning said a hot, humid air mass is what's behind the daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens or low 20s across parts of the Prairies.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings across huge parts of southern, central and northern Manitoba. (John Sauder/CBC)

Relatively high humidity is also pushing humidex values into the upper 30s at times.

Daytime temperature highs are expected to moderate on Wednesday, the warning said.

Spike in heat-related illness

John Sauder, CBC Manitoba's meteorologist, said the humidity pushing temperatures up is part of what makes the heat so unbearable.

"People just can't get a break from the heat. So if someone doesn't have air conditioning, for instance, it's just really hard to get good rest," Sauder said.

"And that sometimes contributes to health factors, because you just can't cool off at night at all and get a break from that."

The recent high temperatures have caused a jump in heat-related hospital visits in Winnipeg, a spokesperson for Shared Health said in an email.

Over the past week — from May 28 to June 4 — hospitals across the city saw 28 people showing up for treatment because of the heat, compared to four during the same time last year.

There was a total of 40 heat-related hospital visits over the month of May, the spokesperson said. That's up from just nine in May 2022.

'Bit of relief' this weekend

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a morning low of 10 C and an afternoon high of 23 C, Sauder said.

Monday's high was 30 C, while the overnight low in Winnipeg is expected to be 19 C — making the current heat much higher than usual, he said.

But there is "a bit of relief" on the way this weekend, with a morning low of 13 C and an afternoon high of 24 C forecast for Saturday.

But the heat is expected to return, with a high of 31 C forecast for Monday, Sauder said.

Take precautions

Environment Canada warned Manitobans to watch for the effects of heat-related illness, including swelling, rash, cramps and fainting. Heat stroke may begin with a headache, hot skin, dizziness or confusion.

The agency urged people to take precautions during the unusually hot weather, including drinking plenty of water — even before you feel thirsty — and staying in a cool place.

Environment Canada also issued the following advice for people during hot weather: