Extreme heat warning in place for southern half of Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued another warning due to a period of extreme heat on the way for most of the southern half of Manitoba.

The federal agency said during the week into this weekend, daytime highs will climb into the low- to mid-30s C with overnight lows rising to around 20 C.

A cold front will push south through the Prairies this weekend, bringing a return to more seasonal temperatures from north to south and a reprieve from the heat. That reprieve won't last long.

Yet another potent heat wave will develop over the Prairies next week, bringing the return of extreme heat to much of the southern and central Prairies.

The Manitoba heat warning covers the following areas:

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.

Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki. Includes air quality advisory.

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Provincial Park - Pine Falls. Includes air quality advisory.

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis.

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.

Flin Flon - Cranberry Portage - Snow Lake Includes air quality advisory

Grand Rapids - Waterhen.

Island Lake - Oxford House - Gods Lake.

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.

Lynn Lake - Leaf Rapids - Pukatawagan. Includes air quality advisory.

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.

Norway House - Cross Lake - Wabowden.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The Pas - Wanless - Westray - Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Virden - Souris.

Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa. Includes air quality advisory.



Air quality advisories are also in effect in some western Manitoba communities due to fires in northeastern Saskatchewan and northwestern Manitoba. Air advisories in some eastern Manitoba communities stem from wildfire smoke in northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada is warning people to watch for the effects of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.

Outdoor activities should be planned for cooler times of the day, and be sure to cool off with a cold shower or bath or take a break in a cool location, like an air-conditioned building or a shaded area.

Most of central and southern Manitoba were put under heat warnings Wednesday, with air quality advisories also issued for some communities. (Environment Canada)