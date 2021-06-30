Heat warnings in place for most of Manitoba as high temperatures make their way east

The "heat dome" that has caused record-high temperatures in western Canada is making its way over to Manitoba, prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for most of the province.

This intense heat is expected to move into Manitoba over the next few days, and last until at least Saturday, the weather agency says.

The heat warnings are in place for almost all of the province. (Environment Canada )

This will cause daytime high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s across the province, with overnight lows in the upper teens or low 20s.

The hot temperatures are part of what meteorologists have described as a "heat dome" system where ridges of high pressure hovering over the Prairies create an effect much like a pressure cooker.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman announced Wednesday the city is opening the main floor of City Hall on Thursday until July 4 as a cooling centre in preparation for these extreme temperatures.

