Heat warnings issued for Winnipeg, southwestern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a large swath of southern Manitoba, including the cities of Winnipeg and Brandon.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 33 C over the next two days, the national weather agency said Tuesday. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid- to high teens.

Relief is expected by Thursday night or Friday morning, although it could continue to be "quite warm" into the weekend, Environment Canada said.

Manitobans are warned to watch for the effects of heat illness, which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, and outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place, Environment Canada cautions.