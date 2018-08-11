This weekend's heat expected to smash records

Today's heat in Winnipeg could shatter records.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder is forecasting a high of 35 C on Saturday for the city.

The record for this date was 34.9 C, set back in 1978.

On Sunday, the mercury could hit 36 C, breaking another record set back in 1972.

"In the summertime, that's pretty significant," Sauder said.

"These records go back into the 1800s so this could be the warmest temperatures on those dates that we've seen in over 140 years."

Heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop Monday, though they will remain "above seasonable normal," Environment Canada said.

Air quality issues persist

Meanwhile, air quality advisories are still in effect Saturday for the bulk of the province, due to northwesterly winds blowing smoke from forest fires in Alberta and B.C.

Environment Canada is recommending people reduce their exposure to the smoke, if possible, by staying indoors.

They are also advising people to turn off furnaces and air-conditioning units that may draw smoke indoors, and to keep indoor air cleaner by avoiding smoking or burning other materials.