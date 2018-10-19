Heat breaks records across southern Manitoba

The one-day spike in temperatures across southern Manitoba broke several heat records on Thursday, including a 104-year-old mark in Winnipeg.

The normal daytime high for this time of year in Winnipeg is a high of 9 C. On Thursday, it went up to 23.6 C.

The old record for the city was 22.8 C, set in 1914.

It's just a short reprieve, however, from the unseasonably cold and wet weather that has characterized most of the fall.

"A cold front moves through Thursday night, shifting winds to the northwest again and bringing in cooler conditions," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

The extended forecast for Winnipeg calls for a chilly Saturday but a rebound in temperatures by the mid-to-late part of next week. (John Sauder/CBC)

The temperature will drop back to just below normal on Friday and then slide further to a chilly high around 3 C on Saturday, he said.

Things warm back up to a normal 9 C on Sunday with a possible boost again late next week.

New records highs:

Gimli

New record: 23.3 C.

Old record of 21.7 set in 1963.

Gretna

New record: 24 C.

Old record of 22.8 set in 1963.

Pinawa

New record: 21.9 C.

Old record of 20.6 set in 1975.

Portage la Prairie

New record: 24 C.

Old record of 21.8 set in 2000.

Carman

New record: 22.8 C.

Old record of 22.2 set in 2000.

Fisher Branch

New record: 20.9 C.

Old record of 17.5 set in 2017.