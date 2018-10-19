Heat breaks records across southern Manitoba
Temperature in Winnipeg will drop back to just below normal on Friday and slide further on Saturday
The one-day spike in temperatures across southern Manitoba broke several heat records on Thursday, including a 104-year-old mark in Winnipeg.
The normal daytime high for this time of year in Winnipeg is a high of 9 C. On Thursday, it went up to 23.6 C.
The old record for the city was 22.8 C, set in 1914.
It's just a short reprieve, however, from the unseasonably cold and wet weather that has characterized most of the fall.
"A cold front moves through Thursday night, shifting winds to the northwest again and bringing in cooler conditions," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.
The temperature will drop back to just below normal on Friday and then slide further to a chilly high around 3 C on Saturday, he said.
Things warm back up to a normal 9 C on Sunday with a possible boost again late next week.
New records highs:
Gimli
New record: 23.3 C.
Old record of 21.7 set in 1963.
Gretna
New record: 24 C.
Old record of 22.8 set in 1963.
Pinawa
New record: 21.9 C.
Old record of 20.6 set in 1975.
Portage la Prairie
New record: 24 C.
Old record of 21.8 set in 2000.
Carman
New record: 22.8 C.
Old record of 22.2 set in 2000.
Fisher Branch
New record: 20.9 C.
Old record of 17.5 set in 2017.
