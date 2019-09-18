September heat sets new records across Manitoba

Manitoba's late-summer heat is setting records.

The soaring temperatures set seven new marks across the province on Tuesday, including in Dauphin, which was the hot spot in the entire country.

The mercury topped out at 34 C in that city, where the normal high for this time of year is 16 C.

New records were also set in Berens River (28.3 C), Carberry (29.4 C), Churchill (24.9 C), Fisher Branch (30.9 C), Gillam (27.6 C) and Oak Point (27.3 C).

Winnipeg reached 29.7 C during the day, short of the record of 31.8 C, which was set in 1989.

Instead, the city set a record overnight. Environment Canada says the city's lowest temperature from Tuesday to Wednesday was 21.3 C.

The old record-high low was 17.8, set in 1946.