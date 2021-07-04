Dozens of heat records smashed in Manitoba

Manitoba saw an astonishing 25 maximum July 3 temperature records broken as Saturday's intense heat seared virtually the entire province — but relief may soon be on the way.

The hottest of provincial hotspots was the Grand Rapids area, which saw its previous record smashed by more than six degrees as the temperature hit 36.6 C, Environment Canada said.

Prolonged hot weather across Canada has been caused by what's known as a "heat dome," which happens when ridges of high pressure hover over an area and create an effect similar to a pressure cooker.

The northernmost record-breaking Manitoba community was Lynn Lake, which saw the mercury soar to 31.3 C — more than five degrees hotter than its July 3, 1975 record.

At the same time, the community — located about 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — was contending with a forest fire scare that fire officials worked quickly to contain and control on Friday.

Down south, Gretna, Altona and Dominion City saw sizzling temperatures of around 33 C.

In Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Thompson — larger Manitoba centres — people sweltered in 35 C, 34.1 C and 35.7 C heat respectively, Environment Canada said.

As of Sunday morning, Environment Canada still had a number of heat warnings in effect, including for the city of Winnipeg.

But respite in the form of a cold front is on the immediate horizon, the weather agency said. The front will sweep through Manitoba and "mark the start of a notable cooling trend."

It is forecasting highs of 27 C, 22 C and 25 C for the next three days in Winnipeg. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday night.