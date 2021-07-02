Nearly all of Manitoba under extreme heat warning as dome of hot weather moves east

Manitoba will continue to roast on Friday as a dome of intense heat moves east across the Prairies.

All of the province, except the Churchill and York areas near Hudson Bay, is under an extreme heat warning after some northern communities shattered heat records on Canada Day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the province will see daytime highs in the mid- to upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens or low twenties.

The dangerous heat will stay in place through Saturday, and then move toward seasonal temperatures from north to south on Sunday into Monday, the weather agency forecast.

Heat has baked the province, and the Prairie region as a whole, for the last week.

Most of western Canada is under an extreme heat warning, including nearly all of Manitoba. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

In northern Manitoba, Lynn Lake reached a sweltering 38 C on Thursday, far higher than its previous record of 30.4 C set in 1981, Environment Canada said.

Churchill hit 34 C on Thursday, breaking the record of 31.1 set in 1976. Just a bit south, Thompson set a new record with 34.7 C, up from 33.1 C in 1989.

Steinbach's new record is 30.9 C, just slightly over its old one of 30 set in 1989. Swan River also broke its old record from 1981 by just a fraction of a degree with 33.4 C; its record was 33 C, set in 1981. Gillam matched its record from 1989 with 34.4 C.

Environment Canada says temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s during the day across Manitoba. The seasonal weather should return on Sunday into Monday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The weather agency warns Manitobans to watch for heat-related illnesses and to stay out of direct sunlight, drink plenty of water and seek out shade or air conditioning.

The City of Winnipeg has opened up the main floor of City Hall as a cooling centre, and set up a tent with water in Central Park.

It's also deployed drinking water tanks to Broadway Neighbourhood Centre, Spence Neighbourhood Association, the Salvation Army on Henry Avenue and Bear Clan Patrol's headquarters on Selkirk Avenue.

All libraries will also have bottled water available during regular hours, the city said.