Video

Heartbroken parents of Jaime Adao call son a hero

Imelda and Jaime Adao are speaking for the first time about the attack that claimed the life of the son they call Jimboy.

Social Sharing

Imelda and Jaime Adao are speaking for the first time about the attack that claimed the life of the son they call Jimboy. 1:22

Popular Now Find more popular stories