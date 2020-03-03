Heart's in the right place, as new lab opens for Winnipeg kids who need cardiac care

A new laboratory at the Children's Hospital in Winnipeg is close to Gerry Price's heart.

He and his wife, Barb, covered nearly half of the $1-million cost for a new pediatric catheterization lab that will examine how well a child's heart is working.

Children dealing with heart conditions need champions to fight for them, said Price, the president and CEO of the Price Group, at a news conference Tuesday morning to officially mark the facility's opening.

"To me, it's all about the kids," said Price, whose 16-year-old son, Travis, died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2004.

"They didn't choose the health burden they have … that warrants all of us, doing all we can, to lighten the load on these innocent, wonderful children."

The commitment of private donors like the Price family is behind the new lab, which will benefit as many as 80 children a year.

Without it, some of those children would have to travel to Edmonton or Vancouver for specialized care.

A toll on families

"We think about all of the toll that that has on the family," Health Minister Cameron Friesen said.

"The work time away, the disruption to things like child care and the way it takes people away from their care network."

Gerry Price, president and CEO of the Price Group of Companies, speaks at a news conference at the Children's Hospital. His family contributed $500,000 toward a new pediatric catheterization lab. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Five families have utilized the new lab for cardiac catherization at HSC's Diagnostic Centre of Excellence since it opened on Jan. 20. Pediatric patients in Winnipeg would have previously received care at the adult radiology wing.

The facility uses X-rays to visualize arteries and chambers of the heart to detect abnormalities.

While pediatric heart surgeries are no longer offered in Manitoba, the laboratory will be used for state-of-the-art diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures.

The new catheterization lab will be a component of the $10.9-million Children's Heart Centre, which is currently under construction. The centre will be named after Travis Price.