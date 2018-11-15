2 Manitoba employers fined after workers lose fingers in machinery

Two Manitoba employers have been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines after workers' fingers were crushed by machinery with inadequate safeguards.

Prinsco Canada in Winkler, Man., was ordered to pay $54,252 in fines and surcharges after an employee lost his fingers in 2016 while trying to put rubber trim on an operating resin mixer.

The worker was told to put rubber trim on the resin mixer's sharp edges, which were unguarded and continued to rotate. The employee's hand was caught in the rotating chain and sprocket, causing crushed and amputated fingers.

Prinsco managers did not report the injury to Workplace Safety and Health, as legally required.

Prinsco Canada pleaded guilty in September to charges of failing to ensure adequate safeguards for machines and to failing to notify Workplace Safety and Health about the serious incident.

In the other case, a worker at AP Infrastructure Solutions GP had all five fingers amputated after they were pinched between metal rollers in 2015.

AP Infrastructure Solutions GP pleaded guilty in October to failing to ensure adequate safeguards for its machines.

The employer was ordered to pay $47,500 in fines and penalties and $10,000 to the Workplace Safety and Health education fund.

Workplace Safety and Health reminds all employers that they must notify WSH of any serious incidents and that there must be adequate safeguards in place for machines, said a provincial news release.