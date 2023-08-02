Province spending $1.5B to rebuild core of Manitoba's largest hospital

The Manitoba government is spending $1.5 billion over six years on a massive rebuild of the province's largest hospital and an expansion of its Bannatyne Avenue campus.

The Health Sciences Centre project includes a plan to rebuild the central Winnipeg hospital's adult bed towers — the core of the hospital — add at least 240 new patient rooms, and create more space for complex procedural and diagnostic services, Premier Heather Stefanson said Wednesday.

"This is yet another historic investment into health care, with the largest health capital investment in Manitoba's history," Stefanson said at a news conference inside the nearly 70-year-old hospital building.

The new building is anticipated to be at least 10 storeys and will be located along Sherbrook Street, between the HSC Children's Hospital and the centre's rehabilitation and respiratory facility, the province said in a news release.

It will replace existing "obsolete" facilities, some of which date back anywhere from 1897 to 1968, the province said.

It will also allow the use of general hospital acute rooms as private rooms, expand the adult emergency department and associated clinic spaces, modernize in-patient areas and address clinical capacity needs — including space to expand critical care units in the future if needed.

The money includes $72 million for the first stage of expanding infrastructure within the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, as part of a long-term plan to concentrate the University of Manitoba's health faculty program at HSC's Bannatyne campus, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said at the news conference.

Work on the project will begin immediately, with some programs being moved to a temporary location at the Manitoba Clinic building as demolition and construction begins. That shift is possible after the clinic building was acquired by the HSC Foundation, the province said.

Negotiations on a long-term lease of roughly 70,000 square feet of space within the Manitoba Clinic building have already been completed, the release said. Minor renovations are anticipated over the next year.