HSC developing new clinic to boost number of kidney transplant patients

The Health Sciences Centre is developing a new clinic so it can perform more kidney transplants.

A dedicated floor of the hospital's Kleyesn Institute for Advanced Medicine will be devoted to kidney transplants and those receiving care before and after their surgeries.

At a cost of $5.5 million, the new ambulatory care clinic on the third floor is expected to boost the number of kidney transplants performed in Winnipeg to around 70 every year from 50.

Lung- and liver-transplant patients waiting for their surgeries in other provinces will also receive treatment at the new clinic once it is completed next year.

The 10,300 sq. ft. clinic is going ahead with a $3 million gift from two anonymous donors. The balance of the project is being funded by the provincial government.

Tina Jones, chair of the Health Sciences Centre Foundation, commended the two donors who, by staying anonymous, permitted everyone who donates to the hospital's mission to share in the accolades.

Dr. David Rush says the clinic will usher in a new era for the care of people receiving kidney transplants in Winnipeg.

He says the multidisciplinary team will all be headquartered on the same floor, which he expects will improve efficiencies and reduce wait times.

"We will all be here under the same roof," he said.