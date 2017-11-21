Winnipeg ER had nearly twice average number of ill, injured patients when person died waiting for care

The number of critically ill and injured patients at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre's emergency department was nearly double the ER's average when a patient died while waiting for care earlier this week, the head of the hospital says.

Dr. Shawn Young, the chief operating officer of Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, said staffing levels in the emergency department were nearly at 100 per cent on Monday at about 11:30 p.m., when the patient arrived by ambulance and was triaged.

An hour later, that patient's condition began deteriorating, and although staff attempted to revive the person, they were declared dead, Young said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

"We acknowledge that events like this shake the public confidence in the health-care system at times," Young said.

An investigation is currently underway looking at the patient's time in the emergency department as a potential critical incident, and will determine what could have been done differently, he said.

The median wait time in the ER was over two hours that night, Young said. Although that's high, that's been the average lately, he said.

Some patients have had to wait hours longer, though, because of staffing challenges in other units making it difficult to get admitted patients into beds.

"The staffing challenges in particular is one of the biggest areas of work that we need to really put all our efforts into," Young said.

