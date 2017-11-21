Winnipeg ER had nearly twice average number of ill, injured patients when person died waiting for care
The number of critically ill and injured patients at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre's emergency department was nearly double the ER's average when a patient died while waiting for care earlier this week, the head of the hospital says.
Dr. Shawn Young, the chief operating officer of Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, said staffing levels in the emergency department were nearly at 100 per cent on Monday at about 11:30 p.m., when the patient arrived by ambulance and was triaged.
An hour later, that patient's condition began deteriorating, and although staff attempted to revive the person, they were declared dead, Young said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.
"We acknowledge that events like this shake the public confidence in the health-care system at times," Young said.
An investigation is currently underway looking at the patient's time in the emergency department as a potential critical incident, and will determine what could have been done differently, he said.
The median wait time in the ER was over two hours that night, Young said. Although that's high, that's been the average lately, he said.
Some patients have had to wait hours longer, though, because of staffing challenges in other units making it difficult to get admitted patients into beds.
"The staffing challenges in particular is one of the biggest areas of work that we need to really put all our efforts into," Young said.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?