Health minister to speak about COVID-19 measures in Manitoba
Health Minister Cameron Friesen will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. about the province's response to COVID-19.
News conference with Cameron Friesen scheduled for 11 a.m.
Health Minister Cameron Friesen will hold a news conference about the province's response to COVID-19 on Monday.
CBC News will live stream the 11 a.m. news conference here and on social media.
Manitoba has been under a state of emergency for over three months due to the pandemic. Last week, the province announced the state of emergency would be extended by another 30 days.
The total number of cases identified in the province remained at 313 on Sunday, when no new cases were reported.
There are 13 active cases in the province.
