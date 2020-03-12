Health minister asks Manitoba businesses to provide products, supplies for hospitals during pandemic

The province wants local businesses to help provide products and supplies that are being used more often because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Wednesday at a news conference.

Friesen said he's unaware of anything in particular being in "quite low" supply and emphasized that Wednesday's announcement is to make sure nothing runs out.

"This is all about helping out" and keeping Manitobans safe, he said.

More to come

Read previous story

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen will speak at 2 p.m. about COVID-19 measures.

Earlier today, public health officials announced that 14 new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba.

The total of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is now 35.

One patient, a woman in her 60s, is in critical condition at a hospital.

The news conference will be livestreamed.

People can watch on the CBC Manitoba website, Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Latest local news: