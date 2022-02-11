$11M renovation for Ashern hospital will expand ER, add more in-patient beds

A hospital in Manitoba's Interlake will see its emergency department expanded with additional treatment space and will get up to 12 additional in-patient beds in a significant renovation, the provincial government announced Friday.

The Lakeshore General Hospital in Ashern will undergo the expansion with the help of nearly $11 million in funding, the province said.

The new in-patient beds will allow patients from the Interlake area to recover closer to home instead of in Winnipeg, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said at a news conference Friday.

The hospital is the main emergency department on Highway 6 in northwestern Manitoba, and serves several remote communities, some up to 100 kilometres away, said Dr. Mina Gendi, a physician in Ashern.

"Adding beds here and enhancing the emergency department will improve accessibility to the health-care system and increase our ability to provide patients with quality care," Gendi said.

The province has allocated $10.8 million for the renovations, with construction expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.

The renovations should take about three years to complete, said Marion Ellis, interim CEO of the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.