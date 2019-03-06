Changes to Manitoba's health-care system to be passed into law

Changes to the Regional Health Authorities Act will enshrine the Progressive Conservative government's health-care overhaul in law, Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced Wednesday.

The Manitoba government plans to change the name of the Regional Health Authorities Act to the Health System Governance and Accountability Act, Friesen said, and amend the legislation to give Shared Health legislative authority in the health-care system.

Shared Health, the new organization co-ordinating health-care service in the province, becomes a provincial health authority under the new legislation, tasked with delivering provincial health services and developing a plan for clinical and preventative care.

Under the legislative amendments, the Department of Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living will focus on policy, planning and oversight, while other health-care delivery services will be shifted out of government, Friesen said Wednesday.

The changes will make health-care delivery more uniform across the province so people all get the same quality of care, Friesen said.

"Regardless of where you live, urban, suburban, rural, remote First Nation, you should be able to count on the fact that you know with confidence that planning is being done in a co-ordinated way, and then decisions are made about planning for the future in a co-ordinated way," he said.

The operations of Health Sciences Centre and the Selkirk Mental Health Centre, as well as certain mental health programs provided by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, will be overseen by Shared Health. The operations of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba also will fall under Shared Health.

The province announced the plans to streamline its administration of health care last June, and this legislation will enshrine those changes in law.