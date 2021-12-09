Forging ahead with overhauling WRHA foolish as pandemic far from over, Liberals say

Winnipeg's health-care system is straining to care for a growing number of COVID-19 patients, but it'll find the time to overhaul its organizational structure, a new letter confirms.

The head of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority acknowledged in a recent letter to staff this reform can be "challenging" and "comes at an already difficult time," but Mike Nader insisted it can handle the COVID-19 pandemic while forging ahead with the next phase of the province's health-care system transformation.

"This is not an easy process for anyone, but it is necessary for us to evolve as a system to meet the needs of our patients, clients and residents," states Nader's letter, dated Dec. 1.

The WRHA's CEO explains in the letter the province is embarking on the second wave of transforming the health-care system, which consists of standardizing the organizational structure at each regional health authority. In the WRHA, there will be changes to roles, job titles, job description, reporting relationships and, in some cases, the employer.

As well, some positions will be redesigned and redefined.

The Manitoba Liberals called attention to the letter at a news conference on Thursday.

Poor timing as pandemic rages on: Liberals

Leader Dougald Lamont denounced the plans as ill-timed, especially while the pandemic exhausts staffing and resources.

"It is shocking and disappointing that the government is proceeding with yet another disruptive overhaul, which the letter acknowledges will be challenging," he said.

"Our question for the government is who actually thought that this was a good idea? Who actually thought that it's a good idea to continue going ahead with disruptive changes with no end in sight to our health-care system when we're in the middle of a fourth wave [of the pandemic]?"

A request for comment from the government and WRHA was not immediately returned.

Numerous WRHA departments will be impacted, such as some staff working in cardiac services, the regional surgery program and hip and knee, the letter said.

Nader's letter asks all employees to be aware of these reforms, as the WRHA will eventually look different, though no timelines were shared.

"It's also important that we offer our colleagues whose departments are included in this realignment — and each other — compassion, dignity and respect," he wrote.

In 2017, the Progressive Conservative government laid the groundwork for what became the most radical health-care overhaul Manitoba's experienced in a generation. The biggest change — and most controversial — was the conversion of three of Winnipeg's six emergency rooms into urgent-care centres.

First announced in 2017, the Manitoba health-care reforms were unpopular in some circles, prompting numerous protests. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Since then, health-care restructuring has been concentrated around organizational and administrative structures, including shifting some responsibilities under the Shared Health umbrella.

Through that process, around 50 senior positions were eliminated last year, which then-health minister Cameron Friesen described as "redundant." He said no front-line positions were lost.

This January, the province indicated 1,600 employees would be impacted by additional organizational changes.

Lamont is worried the latest round of changes, as outlined by the WRHA, will result in employees being re-interviewed to remain employed as well as a number of job losses, directly or indirectly.

"Inevitably, there's going to be some people who leave because they won't be able to go to their jobs," Lamont said.

He adds the "entire focus" of the health-care system should be on coping with the fourth-wave of the pandemic and clearing the growing surgical and diagnostic backlog.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said it's clear the government under Heather Stefanson hasn't distanced itself from the unpopular health-care reforms guided by former premier Brian Pallister.

"Manitobans are ready for a government that fixes the problems the PCs have caused in health care, instead of making them worse," he said in a statement.