Nurse practitioners may replace rural ER doctors under new plan

Nurse practitioners could replace emergency room doctors in some rural Manitoba communities as part of the next phase of the province's health-care overhaul.

The province released its blueprint for the next five years, which is intended to improve the health-care system as a whole and reduce trips to ERs.

The goal is to reduce the number of trips patients make to Winnipeg to get care by at least 2,500 annually, in part by creating hubs in large communities like Brandon, Man., and somewhere in the north.

There is no immediate plan to close rural emergency rooms, but reporters were told at a technical briefing Friday morning that direction on repurposing them will come next year.

"We need to be honest about the fact that right now in Manitoba, there are many communities who have a hospital where services are not predictable. Sometimes it's open and available, other times it's not. Doctor availability is a big question," said Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen talks to reporters about the new plan for rural Manitoba. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Premier Brian Pallister has previously said some hospitals in rural Manitoba will be closed or converted into personal care homes as part of his government's plan to reform health care.

Many rural Manitoba communities have struggled to recruit and retain doctors for years, including when the former NDP government was in power.

There are more than 70 hospitals outside Winnipeg, and 17 rural ERs are on long-term suspension due to staffing shortages.

Manitoba has some of the worst health-care outcomes in the country, despite spending more per capita than other provinces.

Provincial officials said they'll work with communities to make changes based on what communities identify as needs.

Manitoba’s Clinical & Preventive Services Plan report was released Friday and outlines plans to replace doctors with nurse practitioners in some rural Manitoba emergency rooms. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

As part of the plan, some services will be made available in rural communities.

Test results will be made available to patients online in a secure portal to help cut down the number of trips to a doctor's office they have to make.

Friesen said the government will make $250 million in investments to implement the plan, which he called historic.

"This is a historic moment. We've never been here as a province. We've never had a plan for a province of 1.35 million people."

The team behind the plan looked at the example of Nova Scotia, which has undergone significant health-care changes.

The team also looked at Australia, which has a high Indigenous population. Manitoba has the highest per capita Indigenous population in the country.