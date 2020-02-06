Manitobans warned about health card phone scam

Manitobans are being warned about a possible phone scam involving an automated call seeking personal health card information.

Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living issued the warning on Thursday, saying one person has made a complaint to the department about such a call.

The person who made the complaint said they received the call from an automated service. The call claimed there was an issue with the person's government-issued health card and requested personal information.

A provincial spokesperson said the department has only received the one complaint, but is issuing the warning out of an abundance of caution.

Manitoba Health does not use automated calls to contact the public about their health cards, the province's warning said.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to report it to local law enforcement. More information on what to do if you receive a fraudulent call is available at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.

