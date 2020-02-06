Manitobans warned about health card phone scam
1 person filed complaint about automated call asking for personal health information, province says
Manitobans are being warned about a possible phone scam involving an automated call seeking personal health card information.
Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living issued the warning on Thursday, saying one person has made a complaint to the department about such a call.
The person who made the complaint said they received the call from an automated service. The call claimed there was an issue with the person's government-issued health card and requested personal information.
A provincial spokesperson said the department has only received the one complaint, but is issuing the warning out of an abundance of caution.
Manitoba Health does not use automated calls to contact the public about their health cards, the province's warning said.
Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to report it to local law enforcement. More information on what to do if you receive a fraudulent call is available at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.
More from CBC Manitoba:
With files from Susan Magas
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.