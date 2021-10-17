Clan Mothers hold ceremony ahead of demolition on site of former Catholic church camp north of Winnipeg

The Catholic church no longer operates on 130 acres of waterfront land that will one day be home to the Clan Mothers Healing Village and Knowledge Centre, but Mary Bryan still shudders at being on the grounds.

Bryan was among those on hand at the site in Bélair, approximately 100 km north of Winnipeg and very close to Lake Winnipeg, on Saturday to be part of a healing ceremony in preparation for the demolition of old buildings on the grounds.

"When I first came here when we were driving in and I saw the church, I got all scared," Bryan, a Sixties Scoop survivor, recalled of her first visit to the site years ago.

"I felt uneasy and didn't really want to be here."

She still has trouble believing the land, which previously belonged to the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, and who had a Catholic summer camp, was donated the land to the Clan Mothers.

The land was gifted from the Réseau Compassion Network, a charitable organization formerly known as the Catholic Health Corporation.

Mary Bryan looks on as Compassion Network President and CEO Daniel Lussier takes part in the healing ceremony. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"I was surprised and I didn't know what their motive was … and then after a while I thought, 'well maybe it's good they gave us the land to use for healing ceremonies and to help other young women who were affected by … day schools, residential schools,'" Bryan said.

Elder and Clan Mothers co-founder Mae Louise Campbell, 87, said there is still pain for some who come to the site. That's why the grotto was covered up and different signs representing Indigenous healing, such as the medicine wheel were put up ahead of the ceremony.

The existing buildings are set to be demolished, something Campbell stressed the importance of.

"We have to take those buildings down," she said. "We're going to change all of this whole area and do it our way. Our way is to bring a blessing. Our way is to know that it doesn't matter where the land is, that it is sacred no matter what it is."

Indigenous medicine wheel symbols on an old Catholic building still trigger some people who have bad memories of the site. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Melissa McAlister, a principal architect with Prairie Architects, has been involved in this project with the Clan Mothers since 2016. She noted the importance of the ceremony.

"We've heard through some of the lived experiences and some of the elders that some of the buildings on the site are triggering for them. They bring back bad memories and so I think this is an important step for them," McAlister said.

"They are really looking forward to having some of these buildings come down this year before winter comes, and that will really start the process of them inhabiting and being back on the land."

McAlister's efforts and those of consultants have been mostly voluntary in helping the Clan Mothers realize their vision, including some conceptual drawings.

Melissa McAlister of Prairie Architects believes in the model for healing the Clan Mothers are designing. (Travis Golby/CBC)

In the coming months, she expects to have more design meetings with the Clan Mothers so as to finalize the design of the site plan, move forward with drawings and eventually construction.

The site, which will allow Indigenous women to go to to heal from trauma, addiction and sexual violence, will be built in phases.

The first phase is meant to get women living on the land and start their healing process, with construction slated to begin in spring 2022. It will feature five cabins to start, an elders cabin and a staff cabin, as well as a longhouse that will have kitchen facilities and multi-purpose space.

"We really believe in what they are doing. We really believe that the model that they are designing here is something that can be recreated in the future, and we are just happy to help them realize their plans," McAlister said.